MCD elections: Delhi BJP begins preparations for campaign, sets up 21 committees

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections with the 'Sewa hi vichar, nahi khokhale prachar' slogan, the party source told ANI. A meeting presided over by state in-charge Vijayant Jai Panda was held at the BJP office in the national capital.
The meeting took place regarding the upcoming MCD elections. During the discussion, the party decided to constitute 21 election management committees for the preparations of the municipal corporation polls.
Many other committees have been constituted including Manifesto Committee, Suggestion Committee, Video Van Committee, Advertisement Committee, Social Media Committee, and Griha Sampark Abhiyan Committee, as per ANI reports.
To ensure better coordination between all the above-mentioned committees, a nodal committee was constituted. BJP leader Ashish Sood will be its convener, the party source further said.
Many BJP leaders including state president Adesh Gupta were also present at the meeting.
"Today's meeting was special. We have constituted 21 election committees such as the election campaign committee, suggestion committee, etc," Delhi State President Adesh Gupta told ANI.
In the campaign, the BJP workers will also meet people of different dialects who live in the National Capital and will make aware of the party's ideologies, Gupta added.
He further clarified that there was no discussion about the distribution of the ticket in the meeting, and the party will give tickets to the people who are continuously working for the people of Delhi.
The total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital has now been reduced from 272 to 250. The Ministry of Home has earlier issued a notification on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
The move of redrawing the wards paved the way for MCD elections soon which were called off hours before the elections schedule was to be announced. Parliament on April 5 passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2022 to unify three civic bodies in the national capital.
