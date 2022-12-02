MCD elections: Dry days in Delhi starting from today for three days

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.

