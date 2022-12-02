MCD elections: Dry days in Delhi starting from today for three days

MCD elections: Dry days in Delhi starting from today for three days1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
- MCD elections: When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sales will again be prohibited
The Excise Department of Delhi announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited for three days in the national capital starting from today evening. The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting.
When the votes will be counted on December 7, liquor sales will again be prohibited.
"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022 up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022 on the day of counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," said a notification issued by the Department.
Meanwhile, leaders of political parties will make last ditch effort as campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections is set to end on today.
With massive number of roadshows, the BJP campaigning was undertaken by several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers including national president JP Nadda for a massive show of strength.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda exuded confidence and said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) work.
The high-stakes polls to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.
The civic polls are seeing a contest between the BJP, which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, the AAP and the Congress.
Nadda also hit out at the AAP for not cleaning the Yamuna despite thousands of crores disbursed from the Centre to the Kejriwal government.
On Friday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow in Patparganj.
To woo voters, all the political parties who are in the fray have campaigned extensively.
*with inputs from agencies
