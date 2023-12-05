MCD makes geo-tagging of properties mandatory to avail property tax exemption
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi says the geo-tagging of properties provides a location-based identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens by the civic agency.
Appealing to the property owners to complete the process of geo-tagging their property at the earliest, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said it has made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory to avail of a 10% property tax exemption.
