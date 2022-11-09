'MCD matlab meri chamakti Dilli': Delhi Congress to release candidate list in 48 hours2 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on 4 December and the counting of votes will take place on 7 December .
As filing for nomination for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election continues, the Congress unit in the national capital has said that they will announce their list of 125 candidates within the next 48 hours, news agency PTI reported.
Congress' Delhi chief Anil Kumar informed the news agency that a meeting to discuss names of probable candidates was convened earlier in the day. "Preparations for the MCD elections are in full swing. We discussed names of probable candidates on Wednesday," he told PTI.
The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on 4 December and the counting of votes will take place on 7 December .
The meeting was headed by the party's MCD election in-charge Ajoy Kumar and attended by the screening committee head Avinash Pandey and members K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Kumar said.
"The party's poster will be launched and names of the first 125 candidates will be declared in the next 48 hours. The names are being finalised," the source said, adding district presidents of the party here have already met the ticket aspirants.
"Cleanliness in the national capital will be our main focus. The party's motto for the polls will be 'MCD matlab meri chamakti Dilli'," the person added.
Kumar, for his part, said multiple applications were received from every ward and that the party will give tickets to those who worked at the grassroots.
Kumar said the Congress will undertake a door-to-door campaign to "expose" the BJP's corruption in the MCD and expressed confidence that the re-unified civic body's first mayor will be a Congress member.
Ajoy Kumar said people had lost faith in the BJP and the AAP due to their corruption and hollow promises.
"Corruption, pollution, hollow promises and inaction have put both the BJP and the AAP on back foot. The Congress workers will expose their misdeeds," he said.
