MCD orders probe into Delhi's Alipur wall collapse; 2 engineers suspended

MCD has ordered a probe into Delhi's Alipur wall collapse.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered a probe into wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur while two engineers have been suspended.
Families of those killed on July 14 in a wall collapse incident in Alipur, outside of Delhi, struggled to cope with their loss even as several asked for assistance from the authorities to transport the bodies of their loved ones to their homes. The wall of a godown under construction in the Alipur neighbourhood fell on July 14, leaving five persons dead and nine injured.
According to Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service, the godown is roughly 5,000 square yards in size, and four fire tenders were dispatched immediately. He claimed that early investigation indicated the development was not authorised. Rishipal (40), Dulari's only child, was killed in the tragedy, leaving her facing a gloomy future.
"Rishipal had been working at the site for the last one month. He used to earn ₹800 per day. I work at a different place. My nephew Satbir informed me about the incident. Rishipal was working to save money for his sisters' marriages. I do not know how will his wife and four daughters survive now," she says.
In the meantime, worried family members looked among the rubble for their loved ones. Raghubir (35), whose younger brother is missing, claims that he was informed that his brother was buried beneath the rubble.
"I rushed to the spot after someone called me and said my brother was trapped under the debris. I am running from pillar to post to get any information about my brother Raghu (22). He is the youngest among the four brothers. His two children live in Bihar," he says.
In a statement, the (MCD claimed that the wall in Bakoli village was being built on private property. A construction halt order had been issued by the subdivisional magistrate.
"MCD had carried out demolition action on April 22 and wrote to the police station concerned to not allow construction activities there. On July 13, a junior engineer on a field visit noticed construction activities at the spot following which a notice was issued to the property owner," it added.
Contractor Sikander and site supervisor Satish have both been taken into custody by the police in relation to the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
