MCD plans G20-themed park to spruce up Delhi ahead of summit

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned to deck up the national capital by developing a thematic park to spruce up the city with improved amenities ahead of the G20 Summit , according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

A senior MCD official said, “We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the Summit. We are planning to place more than one lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in streets to control littering at key locations and markets."

The civic body will also develop a ‘G20 park’ in an existing park to commemorate the G20 Presidency of India that was assumed on December 1 last year. The Summit is slated to take place from September 9-10.

He said that the G20-theme park will be developed on the premises of a park in M-Block of Greater Kailash-2. "This thematic park will have the logo of the G20 made in an artistic style, besides other artworks," the official said as quoted by PTI.

'Shaheedi Park', which has been redeveloped as an open-air museum park with scrap-made sculptures of freedom fighters and other heroes of India, was inaugurated on August 8 as a part of the civic projects ahead of the G20 summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

According to the G20 website, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings, PTI reported.

In addition, the other civic projects undertaken in the national capital include beautification work at the Mahipalpur roundabout, which is close to the airport, and development works at a market near PVR Anupam cinema hall. Signage and display boards will be put up to improve the look and feel of the city.

“Wall painting themed on G20 was done at various locations across the city, but due to rains, at present, no new wall painting is being planned. Sites or roads affected due to recent flooding in parts of the city are being cleaned by the MCD. Restoration work, of any required of such sites, is to be done by public works department or the Delhi Development Authority," he added.

(With PTI inputs)