MCD polls 2022: AAP fields women in 55% seats, prioritises young candidates

MCD polls 2022: AAP fields women in 55% seats, prioritises young candidates1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- The polling for MCD polls will be held on 4 December and counting of votes will take place on 7 December.
For the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded women candidates in 55 per cent out of 250 wards and also gave a ticket to a transgender member, party officials said.
The AAP has given tickets to female candidates in 13 general seats as well, apart from the 125 seats reserved for women.
The polling for MCD polls will be held on 4 December and counting of votes will take place on 7 December.
"These women have emerged as the first choice of the public in the survey conducted by the ground workers of the party," PTI quoted the party said in a statement on women candidates the AAP fielded.
"Better connection with the people of the area and active participation on issues of public interest was a plus point for these women who got tickets on general seats," it said.
Among the ticked distributed for the MCD polls, the AAP has fielded party 218 volunteers, saying young faces have also been prioritised.
Also, several candidates within the age group of 23 and 24 have been given the opportunity to fight the polls.
"The party has always given importance to merit rather than family background. In elections, members from ordinary households have been given importance," the statement said.
"There are many candidates whose family financial condition is not very good, yet they have been given a ticket so that they can move ahead, win the election and inspire others," the AAP statement said.
With PTI inputs.
