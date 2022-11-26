MCD polls 2022: AAP tops the list of parties with criminals

It is worth noting that more number of candidates, participated in the MCD elections in 2017. Out of 2,315 candidates, only 7 per cent, ie 173, were facing criminal charges against them. The percentage of serious criminals has also gone up by one per cent. In previous MCD elections, 5 percent, ie 116, of candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. But this time 6 per cent, ie 76, of candidates are facing serious criminal cases. The report has found that only one candidate has declared case related to murder against himself in the affidavit. Apart from this, six have declared cases related to attempts to murder themselves.