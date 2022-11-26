MCD polls 2022: AAP tops the list of parties with criminals

With 18% of candidates facing criminal cases, Aam Aadmi Party becomes the party with a maximum of 45 candidates with criminal records in municipal elections this year, stated Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report released on Saturday.
With 18% of candidates facing criminal cases, Aam Aadmi Party becomes the party with a maximum of 45 candidates with criminal records in municipal elections this year, stated Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report released on Saturday.
Apart from this, 10 per cent of candidates of the Indian National Congress and 11 per cent of candidates of the Bhartiya Janta Party were identified to be of criminal background in the report.
Apart from this, 10 per cent of candidates of the Indian National Congress and 11 per cent of candidates of the Bhartiya Janta Party were identified to be of criminal background in the report.
The report examined the self-sworn affidavits of 248 candidates out of 250 candidates nominated by the AAP. The report found that 18 per cent of them, ie 45 have criminal records. Moreover, at least 8 per cent of them were facing serious criminal cases against them.
The report examined the self-sworn affidavits of 248 candidates out of 250 candidates nominated by the AAP. The report found that 18 per cent of them, ie 45 have criminal records. Moreover, at least 8 per cent of them were facing serious criminal cases against them.
The second runner-up in the list of parties with a maximum number of criminals is BJP, which has pitched 250 candidates in the MCD elections. Out of them, 11 per cent candidates, ie 27, have criminal records. The Indian National Congress has filed 25 such candidates.
The second runner-up in the list of parties with a maximum number of criminals is BJP, which has pitched 250 candidates in the MCD elections. Out of them, 11 per cent candidates, ie 27, have criminal records. The Indian National Congress has filed 25 such candidates.
"45 (18 per cent) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 27 (11 per cent) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP, and 25 (10 per cent) out of 245 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the report mentioned.
"45 (18 per cent) out of 248 candidates analysed from AAP, 27 (11 per cent) out of 249 candidates analysed from BJP, and 25 (10 per cent) out of 245 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the report mentioned.
The Aam Aadmi Party also remained at the top in terms of the party with maximum number of candidates with serious criminal cases against them. A total of 8 per cent of AAP candidates, ie 19, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. In addition to AAP, BJP's 14 candidates, INC's 12 candidates are facing serious criminal cases against them, said the report.
The Aam Aadmi Party also remained at the top in terms of the party with maximum number of candidates with serious criminal cases against them. A total of 8 per cent of AAP candidates, ie 19, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. In addition to AAP, BJP's 14 candidates, INC's 12 candidates are facing serious criminal cases against them, said the report.
Percentage of candidates with criminal record rose by 3 per cent in MCD Election 2022
Out of the total analysed candidates, 139 are facing criminal charges against them, which is nearly 10 per cent of the total candidates. The percentage of criminal candidates has gone up from 7 per cent in 2017. Along with this, six per cent of candidates have declared serious criminal charges against them.
Percentage of candidates with criminal record rose by 3 per cent in MCD Election 2022
Out of the total analysed candidates, 139 are facing criminal charges against them, which is nearly 10 per cent of the total candidates. The percentage of criminal candidates has gone up from 7 per cent in 2017. Along with this, six per cent of candidates have declared serious criminal charges against them.
It is worth noting that more number of candidates, participated in the MCD elections in 2017. Out of 2,315 candidates, only 7 per cent, ie 173, were facing criminal charges against them. The percentage of serious criminals has also gone up by one per cent. In previous MCD elections, 5 percent, ie 116, of candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. But this time 6 per cent, ie 76, of candidates are facing serious criminal cases. The report has found that only one candidate has declared case related to murder against himself in the affidavit. Apart from this, six have declared cases related to attempts to murder themselves.
It is worth noting that more number of candidates, participated in the MCD elections in 2017. Out of 2,315 candidates, only 7 per cent, ie 173, were facing criminal charges against them. The percentage of serious criminals has also gone up by one per cent. In previous MCD elections, 5 percent, ie 116, of candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. But this time 6 per cent, ie 76, of candidates are facing serious criminal cases. The report has found that only one candidate has declared case related to murder against himself in the affidavit. Apart from this, six have declared cases related to attempts to murder themselves.
Around 1,349 candidates are contesting in the MCD election which will be held on 4 December. The report analysed around 1,336 candidates who are participating in the MCD polls. The agency was not able to analyse the remaining 13 candidates because of the poor scanning of their affidavits or because of incomplete information submission.
Around 1,349 candidates are contesting in the MCD election which will be held on 4 December. The report analysed around 1,336 candidates who are participating in the MCD polls. The agency was not able to analyse the remaining 13 candidates because of the poor scanning of their affidavits or because of incomplete information submission.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.