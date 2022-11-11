MCD polls 2022: Delhi CM to issue 'Kejriwal's ten guarantees' today

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and the chief minister of Delhi, will release the AAP's manifesto for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, according to party officials.
According to rumours, during the press conference at 11 am at the AAP Headquarters at ITO, CM Arvind Kejriwal will announce "Kejriwal's ten guarantees" for MCD.
"AAP National Convenor and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwalwill be addressing an important press conference tomorrow at 11 AM," tweeted the Aam Aadmi Party.
On 9 November, CM Kejriwal presided over a meeting in the national capital with senior officials.
While on 8 November, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs participated in a significant meeting under the direction of Party State Convenor and Minister Gopal Rai and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. According to a party statement, AAP office-bearers were given responsibilities at various levels during the meeting to help them get ready for the elections for all 250 MCD seats.
The meeting included a lengthy discussion of the AAP Blueprint and significant MCD issues. All AAP MLAs have been instructed to keep a close eye on the Jansamvad campaign and inform the public of the BJP's objectives.
The plan to hold more than 500 large-scale public dialogues each day across Delhi was also discussed. According to the statement, all employees have been given instructions to get to know each and every Delhi resident personally and pay attention to their problems.
The Aam Aadmi Party today launched the "Kude Par Jansamvad" campaign in anticipation of the MCD elections. MLAs have been instructed to personally follow the campaign in this regard. Officials from the Aam Aadmi Party will hear about people's garbage problems and talk about solutions through Jansamvad. According to the statement, all employees were given instructions to make personal connections with each and every resident of Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party is running for office on the issue of waste disposal.
There will be a public discussion at each of Delhi's 13682 booths by November 20. AAP MLAs will preside over approximately 500 daily public meetings. The plan for holding public meetings was also discussed at the meeting. All AAP office holders and staff will travel to all parts of Delhi, meet with everyone, and attempt to comprehend their issues. They will then talk about finding solutions to their issues after that.
The MCD elections will take place on December 4, according to the Election Commission. Results will be released on December 7. On November 7, the selection procedure for the elections began. But only one candidate has so far submitted a nomination.
14 November is the last date for nominations, scrutiny will take place on 16 November , while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 19 November.
