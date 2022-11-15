MCD polls: AAP tells its candidates to hold padyatras, door-to-door campaigns

MCD polls: AAP tells its candidates to hold padyatras, door-to-door campaigns2 min read . 06:05 AM IST
- The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7
The Aam Aadmi Party instructed its MCD poll candidates to hold padyatras and door-to-door campaigns to reach out to voters ahead of the elections, party officials said.
In a meeting of the party's 250 candidates that was presided over by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak also attended the meeting.
At the meeting, the campaign strategy for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and ways to put it into action were discussed, the officials said.
Candidates were asked to hold padyatras, door-to-door campaigns and public meetings at the booth level. They were also directed to personally monitor preparations and reach out to the public, they said.
"You have to conduct a dress rehearsal for a padyatra in advance. Every step should be well coordinated. You should hold four-five public meetings every day," Sisodia told the candidates.
Gopal Rai, who is also the convenor of the AAP's Delhi unit, said all candidates have to listen to and understand the problems of the public by connecting with them at the grassroots level.
"You have to remember that this is not my election or yours but the election of the people of Delhi. We have to give due respect to their needs and work to fulfil them. All the candidates have to deploy as many people as possible at all the booths in their area. The larger the number, the better the preparation," he said.
Meanwhile, Amid huge rush, all 750 candidates of the three major parties in the national capital -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- filed their nominations on Monday for the upcoming civic polls in Delhi, sources said.
November 14 was the last day for filing nominations for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards.
The tabulation of data from nominations filed is still underway, the source said.
"Due to single-day rush, nomination process for all candidates who had arrived by 3 PM continued till late evening, and the process of uploading of nomination documents is underway. Till 11 PM, 2,048 nominations from 1,593 candidates have been uploaded, and the rest of the uploading will be completed soon," an official source told PTI.
A total of 2,394 nominations of 1,871 candidates were uploaded till midnight and the rest were being uploaded.
The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.
*With inputs from agencies
