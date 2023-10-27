MCD takes steps to control vector-borne diseases in Delhi; Mayor assures reduction in dengue cases in 15 days
MCD sources say nearly 5,000 cases of dengue recorded in the city so far this year.
The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) has said that as of mid-September of this year, more than 5,000 Dengue cases were reported in Delhi.
The statement also said malaria is completely under control in Delhi which saw 352 cases in Delhi so far this year. According to the statement from Mayor's office, there has been a significant reduction in chikungunya cases in Delhi with only 29 cases reported this year, as reported by PTI. Earlier, 129 cases of chikungunya cases were reported till October 21 in 2018, 132 in 2019, 74 in 2020, 73 in 2021 and 38 in 2022.
Earlier on 23 October, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had warned about the rising cases of Dengue and malaria in the national capital. In a tweet, the Delhi LG wrote, “The rising cases of Dengue and related hospitalization in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying. Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner & Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing." “Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispenseries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," he said.
Coming back to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, her office in a statement also said that In 250 Delhi wards, more than 1,000 devices are used for both indoor and outdoor fogging. Every day, the MCD inspects about 1.5 lakh locations where mosquito larvae are growing and issues challans and notices.
Mayor Oberoi also added that the MCD is dealing with vector-borne diseases with full force and dengue cases will be reduced in the coming 15 days, according to the statement, as reported by PTI.
