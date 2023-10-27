MCD sources say nearly 5,000 cases of dengue recorded in the city so far this year.

The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) has said that as of mid-September of this year, more than 5,000 Dengue cases were reported in Delhi.

There is no recent data shared by The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on vector-borne diseases in the national capital. It's weekly report on vector-borne diseases was last released in the first week of August.

Nearly 5,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the city so far this year, MCD sources said on Thursday as reported by news agency PTI.

According to data on the official website of the NCVBDC, which comes under the Union health ministry, 5,221 cases of dengue and one death due to the disease had been recorded in Delhi till mid-September this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had held a review meeting on vector-borne diseases with the Public Health Department officials of the MCD at the Civic Centre. During the meeting, officials informed the Mayor that all necessary steps are being taken on a "war footing" to check the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases and also informed that the situation in Delhi is "under control".

The statement also said malaria is completely under control in Delhi which saw 352 cases in Delhi so far this year. According to the statement from Mayor's office, there has been a significant reduction in chikungunya cases in Delhi with only 29 cases reported this year, as reported by PTI. Earlier, 129 cases of chikungunya cases were reported till October 21 in 2018, 132 in 2019, 74 in 2020, 73 in 2021 and 38 in 2022.

Earlier on 23 October, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had warned about the rising cases of Dengue and malaria in the national capital. In a tweet, the Delhi LG wrote, “The rising cases of Dengue and related hospitalization in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying. Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner & Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing." “Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispenseries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," he said.

Coming back to Mayor Shelly Oberoi, her office in a statement also said that In 250 Delhi wards, more than 1,000 devices are used for both indoor and outdoor fogging. Every day, the MCD inspects about 1.5 lakh locations where mosquito larvae are growing and issues challans and notices.

Mayor Oberoi also added that the MCD is dealing with vector-borne diseases with full force and dengue cases will be reduced in the coming 15 days, according to the statement, as reported by PTI.

