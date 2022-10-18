MCD to set up nearly 100 EV charging stations by year-end, one in every 2km area

In order to meet its goal of installing one such facility every two square kilometres, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will install nearly 100 EV charging stations by the end of the year, an official said on Tuesday.
In order to meet its goal of installing one such facility every two square kilometres, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will install nearly 100 EV charging stations by the end of the year, an official said on Tuesday.
According to MCD's additional commissioner A A Tazir, the municipal corporation has partnered with PSUs and discoms to install EV charging stations throughout the city.
According to MCD's additional commissioner A A Tazir, the municipal corporation has partnered with PSUs and discoms to install EV charging stations throughout the city.
He made this statement during a meeting called by the chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, to discuss advancing goals for electric mobility.
He made this statement during a meeting called by the chief secretary, Naresh Kumar, to discuss advancing goals for electric mobility.
Within its jurisdiction, MCD aims to install one charging station every two square kilometres. 91 charging stations are now operational out of the 549 permissions the company granted.
Within its jurisdiction, MCD aims to install one charging station every two square kilometres. 91 charging stations are now operational out of the 549 permissions the company granted.
"By December 31, 2022, another 92 charging stations will start functioning with 217 charging points and two battery swapping stations," a MCD statement quoting Tazir said.
"By December 31, 2022, another 92 charging stations will start functioning with 217 charging points and two battery swapping stations," a MCD statement quoting Tazir said.
Tazir stated that the MCD has designated closed "dhalaos" as EV charging stations and will soon assign other suitable sites for the installation of charging stations.
Tazir stated that the MCD has designated closed "dhalaos" as EV charging stations and will soon assign other suitable sites for the installation of charging stations.
According to him, the MCD is constantly following up with different stakeholders to hasten the installation of charging stations.
According to him, the MCD is constantly following up with different stakeholders to hasten the installation of charging stations.
The MCD is actively involved in playing its role as a key player of the EV ecosystem in Delhi, the statement said.
The MCD is actively involved in playing its role as a key player of the EV ecosystem in Delhi, the statement said.
According to the MCD statement, the civic body will continue to support the ambitious goals set by the NCT of Delhi government in order to build an infrastructure of top-notch EV charging stations close to every resident and, as a result, turn Delhi into India's EV capital.
According to the MCD statement, the civic body will continue to support the ambitious goals set by the NCT of Delhi government in order to build an infrastructure of top-notch EV charging stations close to every resident and, as a result, turn Delhi into India's EV capital.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 11 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital as part of a larger project to establish 100 charging stations across Delhi.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 11 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital as part of a larger project to establish 100 charging stations across Delhi.
While speaking at the event at the Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, the CM said that these high-tech low-cost electric vehicle charging stations are to promote the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi and one can charge their vehicle at these stations at a meagre cost of ₹3 per unit.
While speaking at the event at the Indraprastha Metro Station Parking, the CM said that these high-tech low-cost electric vehicle charging stations are to promote the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi and one can charge their vehicle at these stations at a meagre cost of ₹3 per unit.
"Delhi already has close to 2900 public charging points and 250 swapping stations. Which is perhaps the highest across the nation," Kejriwal said adding that with the inauguration of 11 charging stations, another 73 public charging points and 12 swapping stations have been opened for the public.
"Delhi already has close to 2900 public charging points and 250 swapping stations. Which is perhaps the highest across the nation," Kejriwal said adding that with the inauguration of 11 charging stations, another 73 public charging points and 12 swapping stations have been opened for the public.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.