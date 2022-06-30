McDonald’s India launches first all-women restaurant near Statue of Unity

The Westlife Development employed 28 women from nearby villages, and crew helming this restaurant have been trained as per FSSAI guidelines on all the necessary safety, hygiene and other restaurant procedures.
In a move to support women empowerment, McDonald's India on 30 June announced the launch of its first all-women drive-thru restaurant in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.
This new restaurant -- operated by Westlife Development and McDonald's India's franchise partner -- is located in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.
The Westlife Development employed 28 women from nearby villages, it said in a statement. With this new launch, Westlife now operates 45 McDonald's restaurants in Gujarat.
"It is an honour for us to launch our maiden all-women employee-led drive-thru restaurant in Ekta Nagar – at the land of the prestigious Statue of Unity. We believe that this initiative will enable us to strengthen our commitment towards diversity and inclusion as well as fostering communities, by bringing in more women from the region to the workforce," PTI quoted Westlife Development MD Smita Jatia as saying.
Apart from this, Jatia said that the women crew helming this restaurant have been trained as per FSSAI guidelines on all the necessary safety, hygiene and other restaurant procedures.
According to details, Westlife Development through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd holds the franchise to own and operate McDonald's restaurants in India's west and south markets. It operates 326 McDonald's restaurants across 47 cities in the region.
