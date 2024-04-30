McDonald's and Theobroma outlets in Noida sectors under FDA scanner after burger-fries make customer sick
A McDonald's outlet in Noida sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Noida sector 104 were raided for food samples. Results are expected within a month, as per officials.
Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) swung into action following consumer complaints about food-related illness and raided two eateries in Noida, ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message