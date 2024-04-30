A McDonald's outlet in Noida sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Noida sector 104 were raided for food samples. Results are expected within a month, as per officials.

Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) swung into action following consumer complaints about food-related illness and raided two eateries in Noida, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The complaints were lodged with the Food Safety Connect portal of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials said.

The complaints were about food from two popular eateries — McDonald's and Theobroma Bakery — in Noida's Sector 18 and Sector 104 respectively, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McDonald's Outlet Under Scrutiny A customer reported feeling unwell after allegedly consuming a burger and french fries from the McDonald's outlet located in Noida Sector 18, as per the report. In response, FDA officials swiftly visited the outlet to gather food samples for testing.

"We got a complaint on the portal against McDonald's. The customer fell ill after consuming aloo tikki and french fries. We have taken action in this regard and taken samples of palm oil, cheese, and mayonnaise," Archana Dheeran, Assistant Commissioner (Food) FDA, Gautam Buddh Nagar told the publication.

Theobroma Bakery Also Investigated In a separate incident, a woman reported fell sick after allegedly consuming a stale cake purchased from Theobroma bakery in Noida Sector 104. The FDA promptly collected samples of the cake for laboratory testing upon receiving the complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In another case, a complaint came against Theobroma bakery where someone fell ill (in Noida) after consuming stale cake from the bakery. We took a sample of the pineapple cake and sent it to the laboratory. If the product fails in the report, then a case will be registered," Dheeran explained.

Awaiting Laboratory Results The FDA anticipates receiving the laboratory report within a month, according to Dheeran. She further said that a case will be registered if findings show that the samples do not meet safety standards.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the Uttar Pradesh FDA's action came after orders by the District Magistrate (DM) to ensure the quality of food and beverages sold at outlets in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team which conducted the raid included Food Safety Officers Ram Naresh, Mukesh Kumar, Vijay Bahadur Patel, and others, it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

