Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Mayor Shelly Oberoi on 22 February said that she will carry out inspection of landfill sites in the next three months.

Apart from this, Oberoi said that the new MCD will work on 10 guarantees given by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the 6-member core committee will soon inspect the garbage hills to deal with Delhi’s garbage problem.

Speaking to the media, she said, "We'll work on 10 guarantees given by Delhi CM. The 6-member core committee will be elected as per law & I'll do my duties according to DMC Act. Our core committee will soon inspect the garbage hills to deal with Delhi’s garbage problem."

According to a report by MCD and the Delhi government’s environment department, the national capital's daily waste generation has gone up from 11,094 tonnes in 2021-22 to 11,332 tonnes in 2022-23.

Also, the report showed that MCD areas had the most growth in waste generation, of about 200 tonnes, while it grew by 37.27 tonnes in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas and by 72 tonnes from Delhi Cantonment areas.

As per details, the national capital has a massive municipal solid waste management problem with the massive landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa. Though several attmepts were made to remove at least 28 million tonnes of legacy waste dumped at these landfills, the new wastes are continuing to pile up in the dump yards.

Currently, Delhi processes 61.5% of the total waste it generates per day according to the report, while the MCD plans to achieve 86.4% processing capacity by December this year.

The national capital generated 11,038.335 tonnes of waste every day in 2020-21 and 11,094.7 tonnes 2022-23, the report added.

Earlier previous week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) even fined Delhi ₹2,232 crore as environmental compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste.

“On the pattern of compensation awarded in respect of other states (at the rate of ₹2 crore per million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage and ₹300 per tonne of untreated legacy waste), compensation of ₹3,132 crore is liable to be levied on the Delhi government — ₹990 crore for solid waste and ₹2,142 crore for solid waste," Hindustan Times quoted the NGT bench as saying.