MCD's 6-member core committee to inspect garbage hills soon to deal with Delhi’s garbage problem: Delhi Mayor
- According to a report by MCD and the Delhi government’s environment department, the national capital's daily waste generation has gone up from 11,094 tonnes in 2021-22 to 11,332 tonnes in 2022-23.
Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Mayor Shelly Oberoi on 22 February said that she will carry out inspection of landfill sites in the next three months.
