MCHI moves SC challenging RBI order for interest waiver during moratorium

NEW DELHI : Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry (MCHI) has approached Supreme Court on Monday challenging the 27 March Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which had granted three-month loan moratorium from paying EMIs and other loans amidst the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

MCHI argues that accrual of interest on the loan amount would place monetary burden on the real estate industry. Additionally, as per the petitioner it would also force them to wind up the business and they would also become a part of the unemployment cycle.

MCHI has sought for the quashing of the circular and sought directions for interest not to be imposed during the moratorium period.

As per the 27 March RBI circular, banks and other financial institutions are permitted to provide a moratorium of three months for all term loan installments which are due for payment between 1 March and 31 May. Term loans will include all kinds of retail loans such as vehicle loan, home loan, and personal loan, agricultural term loans as well as crop loans. The central bank has clarified that credit card dues will also be eligible for the moratorium. The moratorium will be provided for both interest as well as principal repayment, which means the moratorium is on your entire EMI.

Moratorium basically means you don't have to pay your EMIs for that time period and no penal interest will be charged. It is not a concession of any kind and is simply a deferment of the payment to provide some relief to borrowers facing liquidity issues.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via