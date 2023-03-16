As a debate around China-Arunachal surfaces again, the Centre on Thursday stated that ‘it is not aware of the resolution yet’ but will look into it. Apparently, the US on Thursday released as resolution condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control at Arunachal Pradesh. The US also stated that it identifies McMahon Line as the international boundary separating China and India

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, as reported by news agency ANI, “I haven’t seen any resolution like this. We've seen some reports and are gathering more details about it."

US Senators Bill Hagerty and Jeff Merkley have introduced a bipartisan resolution that reaffirms the United States' recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and condemns China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The resolution emphasizes the importance of the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region.

"At a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the free and open Indo-Pacific, it's critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region--especially India," said Senator Hagerty in the press release.

"This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's support for unequivocally recognizing the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, and further enhancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific," he added.

"America's values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the center of all of our actions and relationships around the world--especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision," said Senator Merkley in the press release.

The resolution reaffirms the US's recognition of the McMahon Line as the international boundary separating China and India's state of Arunachal Pradesh. It also condemns additional provocations by China, including the use of military force to change the status quo along the LAC, the construction of villages in contested areas, and the publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and features in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)