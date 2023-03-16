As a debate around China-Arunachal surfaces again, the Centre on Thursday stated that ‘it is not aware of the resolution yet’ but will look into it. Apparently, the US on Thursday released as resolution condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control at Arunachal Pradesh. The US also stated that it identifies McMahon Line as the international boundary separating China and India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}