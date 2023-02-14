MCX to launch Zinc Mini futures contracts on February 17
- MCX today has announced the launch of Zinc Mini Futures contracts with effect from Friday February 17, 2023.
MCX today has announced the launch of Zinc Mini Futures contracts with effect from Friday February 17, 2023. Zinc Mini Futures contracts will be available for trading from February 17, 2023 to contract expiry months spanning from March, April, May and June 2023 and trading will be allowed only upto 5:00 p.m. on the date of expiry of the contract.
