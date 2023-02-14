MCX to launch Zinc Mini futures contracts on February 17

Considering the daily price limits of Zinc Mini Futures Contracts, MCX said in a statement that “The Exchange has implemented a narrower slab of 4%. Whenever the narrower slab is breached, the relaxation will be allowed up to 6% without any cooling-off period in the trade. In case the daily price limit of 6% is also breached, then after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes, the daily price limit will be relaxed up to 9%. In case price movement in international markets is more than the maximum daily price limit (currently 9%), the same may be further relaxed in steps of 3%."

