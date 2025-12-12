IMD says dense fog to blanket Delhi, UP; cold wave conditions to continue in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave conditions in parts of central and adjoining east and northern Peninsular India till December 14, 2025.

The weather department also issued a warning for dense fog in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha.

The IMD further informed that "a fresh feeble Western Disturbance" is likely to influence Western Himalayan Region from December 13, 2025."

The system is likely to bring light rainfall/snowfall at isolated places over Western Himalayan Region Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from December 13 till 17 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on December 14, the IMD said.

Which areas are expected to experience cold waves? As per the IMD's bulletin released on Thursday, December 11, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on December 12 and 13, and over Telangana and North Interior Karnataka between December 12 and 14.

Dense fog conditions very likely in... Several regions, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, are likely to see dense fog conditions in the morning hours between December 12 and 16.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in Assam, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh between December 12 and 14; in parts of Odisha on December 12 and 13, and in Punjab during December 13 and 16.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness very dense fog on December 12. "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh on December 12 and 13th and over East Uttar Pradesh during 12th -14th with very dense fog over Uttar Pradesh on 12th December," the IMD said.

Delhi weather The IMD predicted "partly cloudy sky" and shallow fog during morning hours in Delhi on Friday, December 12.