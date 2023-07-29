MDB transformation roadmap to laid out during India's G20 presidency: Sitharaman2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 06:44 PM IST
India's G20 presidency will outline a roadmap for transforming multilateral development banks to address 21st-century challenges.
NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India's G20 presidency will outline the roadmap for transforming multilateral development banks (MDBs). The process aims to bolster these financial institutions and equip them to confront 21st-century challenges.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×