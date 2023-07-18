‘MDBs need to spend $3 tn extra’2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:49 PM IST
As the current holder of the G20 rotating presidency, India aims to utilize the forum to enhance the effectiveness of MDBs for developing nations
GANDHINAGAR : Multilateral development banks (MDBs) will need to increase their annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, including $1.8 trillion for additional climate action and $1.2 trillion for achieving other sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to the recommendations of a committee headed by N.K. Singh and Lawrence Summers.
