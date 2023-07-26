MDBs will have to transform themselves to help developing countries: Summers and Singh2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Even as developing countries face much larger financing needs to meet development and climate goals, MDBs’ disbursements have not kept pace, and the degree to which they now transfer resources to developing countries is unacceptably low
New Delhi: Key for assisting developing countries with a combination of expertise, staying power, low-cost financing, leverage, and knowledge-sharing capabilities, multilateral development banks (MDBs) will need to transform themselves to effectively impact changes, Lawrence Summers and NK Singh have said in an article on Project Syndicate, a digital media platform.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×