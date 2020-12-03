MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

NEW DELHI : Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of the popular spices company Mahashian Di Hatti or MDH passed away today. He was 98.

The former Padma Bhushan awardee built a spices empire that has significant reach across India.

Born in Sialkot, Pakistan, in 1923, Gulati re-located to India post the partition and eventually went on to set up a small spice shop in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area taking forward his family spice business namely Mahashian Di Hatti.

What started out as a tiny shop has over the years became a household brand—competing with local regional players such as Sunrise Foods now owned by ITC Ltd and Aachi Foods among others.

Over the years, Gulati appeared in several MDH commercials, and even on its packs of ground spices becoming a de-facto brand ambassador for the second-generation spices business.

In 2017, The Economic Times reported that Gulati was among the top paid FMCG CEOs in the country.

