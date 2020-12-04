MDH ‘Spice King’ Gulati dies

For the year to March 2018, MDH reported a revenue of ₹1,095 crore while profit stood at ₹315 crore, according to data sourced from Tofler. MDH has manufacturing plants in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Nagpur, while branches have been set up at Ghaziabad, Amritsar, Rajpura and Patna. The company sells basic as well as value-added spices such as “chaat masala". It exports to the US, UK, Canada, Europe, South-East Asia and Japan, and runs a wholly owned subsidiary in London and a manufacturing unit in Sharjah.