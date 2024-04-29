MDH faces scrutiny in US as 31% of spice products rejected by customs
MDH faces contamination allegations in Hong Kong and Singapore. US customs reject 31% of its products in six months, according to a media report. Sales of several products of MDH and Everest have been stoppeed in Hong Kong and Singapore
Amid allegations against Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) in Hong Kong and Singapore related to contamination in its products, a new report has revealed that nearly 31% of the products of the Indian spice maker have been rejected by the United States customs authorities over the last six months. The refusal rate of MDH shipments has doubled from 15 per cent over salmonella contamination since October 2023, reported Indian Express.