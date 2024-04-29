MDH faces scrutiny in US as 31% of spice products rejected by customs

Amid allegations against Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) in Hong Kong and Singapore related to contamination in its products, a new report has revealed that nearly 31% of the products of the Indian spice maker have been rejected by the United States customs authorities over the last six months. The refusal rate of MDH shipments has doubled from 15 per cent over salmonella contamination since October 2023, reported Indian Express.

The spike in refusal rate over salmonella contamination comes at a time when sales of certain MDH products have been suspended in Singapore and Hong Kong after the alleged detection of a carcinogenic pesticide in spices mixes.

The US has rejected a total of 11 shipments of MDH since October 2023. The number is equivalent to one-third of all shipments from MDH products categorised as “spices, flavours, and salts", reported IE referring to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data.

The FDA was gathering information on products of MDH and Everest amid the controversy, Reuters reported on Saturday. MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.

MDH controversy

Earlier, this month, Hong Kong had suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Soon after Hong Kong's action, Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

MDH says its products are safe for consumption

Soon after the controversy erupted over the allegations, MDH said its products are safe for consumption, and the company has not received any communication from regulators and authorities in Hong Kong or Singapore about alleged contamination in its products.

"We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use ethylene oxide at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," MDH said in a statement on Sunday.

