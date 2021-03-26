M&E sector shrinks 24% in ’20 despite last-quarter recovery

Television, the largest segment, saw a 22% fall in advertising revenues on account of highly discounted ad rates during the lockdown—though ad volumes reduced only 3%. In addition, it also witnessed a 7% fall in subscription income, led by the continued growth of free television (the number of channels on DD Free Dish rose from 120 to 200), reverse migration (connected TV could reach 40 million-50 million sets by 2025) and a reduction in Arpu (average revenue per user) due to part implementation of NTO (new tariff order) 2.0 that called for individual pricing of channels and did away with bouquets offered by broadcasters earlier. TV advertising, however, is expected to be close to 2019 levels in 2021, growing over 20% on the back of a line-up of fresh sports content, regional channel rate increases and continued growth of free television.