What did PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss in their call after US election result? All details here

India reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with the United States following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the India-U.S. relationship as “very special and multifaceted".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to President-elect Trump soon after his election victory, sending a congratulatory message on social media platform 'X' and following it up with a phone call to convey his best wishes.

“India celebrates this expression of people’s mandate in the United States,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said PM Modi conveyed India’s eagerness to “work very closely” with the new administration, focusing on advancing objectives for "global peace, stability, and prosperity". Jaiswal stated that India looks forward to enhancing its partnership with the U.S., highlighting joint efforts for the benefit of their people.

PM Modi extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory, underscoring India’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States. In message shared on social media platform 'X,' PM Modi expressed optimism about working closely with Trump to strengthen the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two democracies.

Later in the day, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Trump, describing it as a “great conversation” with his “friend, President @realDonaldTrump.” The PM highlighted his eagerness to renew collaboration across critical sectors, including technology, defense, energy, and space. “Looking forward to working closely together once again,” Modi wrote, emphasizing the breadth of their shared agenda.

Donald Trump elected 47th President of the US amid historic comeback Donald Trump has won the United States presidential election, securing a historic return to the White House after previously losing his re-election bid in 2020. Trump surpassed the crucial 270-electoral college vote threshold when he won Wisconsin, cementing his victory in a tightly contested race.

Trump’s victory marks a rare political comeback; he becomes only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. At 78, Trump also becomes the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, surpassing his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, who was 77 at the time of his election.

