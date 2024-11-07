What did PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss in their call after US election result? All details here

  • The MEA reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening U.S. ties following Donald Trump’s election win. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the India-U.S. relationship 'special and multifaceted' and expressed enthusiasm for working closely on goals of global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Ravi Hari
Published7 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
PM Modi, after speaking with Trump, highlighted key areas for collaboration, including defense, technology, energy, and space, underscoring shared goals of peace and prosperity. (File photo) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
PM Modi, after speaking with Trump, highlighted key areas for collaboration, including defense, technology, energy, and space, underscoring shared goals of peace and prosperity. (File photo) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

India reaffirmed its commitment to deepening ties with the United States following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the India-U.S. relationship as “very special and multifaceted".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to President-elect Trump soon after his election victory, sending a congratulatory message on social media platform 'X' and following it up with a phone call to convey his best wishes.

“India celebrates this expression of people’s mandate in the United States,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said PM Modi conveyed India’s eagerness to “work very closely” with the new administration, focusing on advancing objectives for "global peace, stability, and prosperity". Jaiswal stated that India looks forward to enhancing its partnership with the U.S., highlighting joint efforts for the benefit of their people.

PM Modi extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory, underscoring India’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States. In message shared on social media platform 'X,' PM Modi expressed optimism about working closely with Trump to strengthen the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two democracies.

Later in the day, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Trump, describing it as a “great conversation” with his “friend, President @realDonaldTrump.” The PM highlighted his eagerness to renew collaboration across critical sectors, including technology, defense, energy, and space. “Looking forward to working closely together once again,” Modi wrote, emphasizing the breadth of their shared agenda.

Also Read | With Trump set for second term, his bonhomie with Modi in spotlight again

Donald Trump elected 47th President of the US amid historic comeback

Donald Trump has won the United States presidential election, securing a historic return to the White House after previously losing his re-election bid in 2020. Trump surpassed the crucial 270-electoral college vote threshold when he won Wisconsin, cementing his victory in a tightly contested race.

Also Read | 5 points looking back at India-US ties during first Donald Trump Presidency

Trump’s victory marks a rare political comeback; he becomes only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland. At 78, Trump also becomes the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, surpassing his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, who was 77 at the time of his election.

Also Read | What second Donald Trump Presidency in the US means for India?

Victory speech in Florida

Early Wednesday morning, Trump declared victory in Florida alongside his family and running mate, Senator JD Vance. "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump said at his election headquarters in Florida. "And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWhat did PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss in their call after US election result? All details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.50
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2 (1.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.00
    03:57 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.