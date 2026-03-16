MEA clarifies India hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with US amid Trump's call to deploy warships to Strait of Hormuz

India on Monday said it had not held any bilateral discussions with the United States regarding measures to ensure the safe passage of merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came amid calls by US President Donald Trump urging several nations to deploy warships to help keep the strategically important maritime corridor open.

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According to PTI, in a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned, “We are aware of this particular matter being discussed by several countries. We have not yet discussed it in a bilateral setting.”

The remarks were made in response to a query on whether the United States had approached India to send warships to the area.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would continue consultations with various stakeholders on the issue.

In his comments, Jaiswal also reiterated India’s appeal for de-escalation of tensions in West Asia.

"We have and we continue to call for de-escalation, for exercise of restraint and for countries to adopt the path of dialogue and diplomacy so that there can be an early end to this conflict. We have also said that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," he remarked.

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International oil and gas prices have climbed sharply after Iran effectively obstructed movement through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, which carries around 20 per cent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

In a post on social media, Trump expressed hope that countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others affected by Iran’s attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, would deploy naval forces to the region to help keep the vital shipping lane “safe and open".

So far, however, there has been no firm response from the major powers.

Reacting to the developments, China urged all parties to immediately halt military actions in West Asia in order to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible for global maritime trade.

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Jaishankar on Iran In an interview with the Financial Times, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India did not have a "blanket arrangement" with Iran to allow Indian-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Trump Claims Iran Forces 'Destroyed', Demands Help Guard Strait Of Hormuz

However, he noted that discussions with Tehran on ensuring the safe transit of Indian ships were "ongoing" and "yielding results."

Meanwhile, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying a total of 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG successfully crossed the strategic waterway early on Saturday. Shivalik reached Gujarat's Mundra Port today.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X