The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the act of vandalization of a Hindu temple in the Windsor area of Canada's Ontario. The Windsor police have launched an investigation into the what it called it a "hate-motivated incident." The suspects also left the site of vandalism with anti-India graffiti, according to the police.

“We condemn this, it is a very unfortunate incident. We have taken this up with the Canadian authorities," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement according to news agency ANI.

The statement from the Windsor police added that after a report of hate-motivated vandalism, a police team was dispatched to a Hindu temple on Wednesday.

"On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building," Windsor Police said in the statement.

The police team obtained a video during the investigation which shows two suspects around the site of the incident.

" In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch," Windsor police said in the statement.

"At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks," the police further said.

The police have requested the locals to call the Mortality Unit in case of any information regarding the incident and also check their home surveillance between 11 pm - 1 am (local time) for evidence of the suspects.

This was the third such vandalism incident reported from Canada this year, earlier in February, a Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalized with anti-India graffiti.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," tweeted the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

In January also, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti and the Consulate General stated that such acts hurt the religious sentiments of the Indian community living in Canada.

(With inputs from ANI)