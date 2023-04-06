MEA condemns Hindu temple vandalisation in Canada, calls it ‘unfortunate’2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:17 PM IST
- This was the third such Hindu temple vandalism incident reported from Canada this year
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the act of vandalization of a Hindu temple in the Windsor area of Canada's Ontario. The Windsor police have launched an investigation into the what it called it a "hate-motivated incident." The suspects also left the site of vandalism with anti-India graffiti, according to the police.
