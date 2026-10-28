MEA confirms 22 Indian nationals killed amid West Asia conflict: 'We remain deeply concerned about the situation'

Twenty-two Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have died amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed serious concern over the worsening security situation in the region during the ministry's bi-weekly media briefing. He also highlighted the loss of Indian lives amid the escalating tensions.

"We remain deeply concerned about the situation," Jaiswal stated during the briefing. "Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers."

Indian missions in touch with citizens Emphasising the safety of Indians living and working across the Gulf region, Jaiswal said Indian diplomatic missions were in regular contact with citizens and members of the Indian community amid the ongoing conflict.

"We remain in close contact with our missions and community members there," Jaiswal added.

The ministry said it was closely monitoring developments in the region, with particular attention to the safety of Indian workers and seafarers operating in areas affected by the conflict.

Three Indians killed in Saudi Arabia Providing further details on Indian casualties linked to the wider regional tensions, Jaiswal confirmed that three Indian nationals had died in incidents in Saudi Arabia.

"In Saudi Arabia, three Indian nationals have lost their lives in incidents related to the broader regional tensions," Jaiswal noted.

Indian diplomatic missions across West Asia continue to monitor the evolving situation and remain engaged with Indian nationals to address concerns regarding their safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has issued a new travel advisory outlining enhanced flight options to facilitate air travel for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by recent flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia.

Building on prior advisories, diplomatic officials confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi aviation authorities, commercial air carriers, and community groups to restore and expand connectivity to multiple Indian destinations.

"In continuation of earlier advisories and as part of our ongoing engagement with airlines to facilitate additional air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and India, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, wishes to share the following updates," the Consulate stated in an official announcement shared on X.

Addressing operational routes across major Saudi transit hubs, the mission confirmed that services out of Western Province airports remain active through local and international carriers.

"Jeddah & Madinah: Saudi air carriers continue to operate services to India. Other international airlines also offer one-stop connections through their respective hubs," the advisory detailed.

To assist stranded travelers in the Eastern and Central regions, private Saudi carrier Flynas has added services linking Dammam and Riyadh directly to major Indian metropolitan and regional airports.

"Flynas – Dammam: Additional flights announced to Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kozhikode and Kochi," the Consulate noted. "Flynas – Riyadh: Flights have also been announced to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kozhikode on select dates."

Diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah urged tour operators managing pilgrimage groups to utilise the expanded flight schedules to ensure orderly returns.

"The Embassy and Consulate continue to remain in touch with various airlines and community organisations to help and guide Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, particularly Umrah pilgrims," the post read. "We encourage tour operators to explore the available enhanced flight options for Indian nationals."

The Consulate cautioned passengers against travelling to airports without confirmed rebookings and urged direct verification with carriers.

"Passengers are advised to verify flight schedules, bookings and travel arrangements directly with the concerned airlines before proceeding to the departure airports," the notice warned. "The Consulate’s 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remain operational for Indian nationals requiring assistance."

This comes as Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered USD 1 billion to Yemen's Houthi group as part of an Iran-brokered deal to secure a ceasefire and halt attacks on the kingdom, Israeli media reported, citing diplomatic sources in the Gulf.

According to the reports, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman travelled to Tehran for talks aimed at securing a ceasefire with the Houthis, with the proposed arrangement involving the transfer of USD 1 billion to the group through Iran.