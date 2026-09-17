MEA debunks reports of BRICS leaders falling ill after India summit; calls claims fake

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that several world leaders had fallen ill after attending the BRICS Summit in India, describing the reports as "fake".

The ministry's fact-checking unit, in a post on X, warned against what it described as "malicious" posts circulating on social media platforms.

"Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!" the ministry said in a post on X.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa unwell The MEA's statement came after the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the BRICS Summit in India.

The 73-year-old president was advised by doctors to rest and recover due to ill health, according to the statement.

"The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements," it said.

Ramaphosa returned from the summit on Monday and has since been resting on medical advice, the presidency said.

"Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements," it added.

Ramaphosa's absence comes as South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure, leaving both of the country's top leaders away from public engagements. Hindustan Times reported.

Mashatile said he would continue resting on his doctors’ advice while work and delegated responsibilities continued.

"On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors," he said.

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Claims about Xi Jinping Moreover, several unverified reports claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping had left the BRICS Summit early because of medical reasons and returned on a special plane.