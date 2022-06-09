MEA denies discussion on Prophet comment during meet with Iran minister

However, a statement from the Iran has stated that its Amir-Abdollahian had raised the controversial remarks in a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday denied having a discussion on the Prophet Mohammed comment by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma nd Naveen Jindal, when Jaishankar met Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
BJP leaders, now suspended, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal had made comments on Prophet Mohammed thereby gaining backlash and anger from Arab countries.
However, a statement from the Iran government has stated that its Amir-Abdollahian had raised the controversial remarks in a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.
"My understanding is that this issue was not raised during the conversation between the external affairs minister and his Iranian counterpart, ANI quoted spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi as saying.
He added, "I don't like to comment on comments between senior dignitaries...My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down (by Iran)."
The Indian government on several fronts clarified that the statements did not represent the Indian government's views. The Indian government also stated the comments as the opinion of ‘fringe elements’.
"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," Bagchi said.
"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.
Several West Asian countries including Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have lodged their protest before India over the alleged objectionable remarks made by now suspended BJP spokespersons against the Prophet and Islam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already suspended both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed the bilateral ties including trade, connectivity, and health with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.
