MEA Dy Secretary's official laptop, IDs stolen near Delhi AIIMS; probe on1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Police have registered a case under sections 379 and 427 IPC at Kotla Mubarakpur police station of the national capital. An investigation is underway to apprehend the accused persons.
External Affairs Ministry deputy secretary's official laptop, cash, and IDs were stolen near Delhi AIIMS while the official was trying to help a man that fell unconscious on the road, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×