External Affairs Ministry deputy secretary's official laptop, cash, and IDs were stolen near Delhi AIIMS while the official was trying to help a man that fell unconscious on the road, according to the news agency ANI.

Police have registered a case under sections 379 and 427 IPC at Kotla Mubarakpur police station of the national capital. An investigation is underway to apprehend the accused persons.

A Deputy Secretary rank official posted in the Ministry of External Affairs has been targeted by the notorious "Thak Thak Gang" while he was trying to help an unconscious person lying on road.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 pm at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station regarding a theft from a car after breaking the window's pane. The police staff reached the spot, on the opposite side in front of AIIMS Gate No. 2, near subway along the ring road, police said.

The Deputy Secretary rank official resident of Greater Kailash stated that he works at the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (Legal Officer) and while returning from office, he saw that a person was lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg of the INA Market towards South Extension.

He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR van took away the said person from there and he came back to his car, ANI reported.

He was astonished to find his car window's pane broken and his belongings including the official laptop, two mobile phones and his diplomatic passport, fficial IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and ₹7,000 cash were missing from the car.

(With ANI inputs)