MEA fact-checks viral post claiming ‘no foreign funding for CJP’ as misleading — Here's the truth

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said the viral posts on the alleged foreign funding of the recent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, attributed to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, were ‘misleading’.

The foreign ministry said that the viral posts misrepresented Jaiswal's actual statement made during a biweekly media briefing on Friday, July 24.

“The post is misleading and misrepresents the statement of the Spokesperson,” the MEA Fact Check unit said in an X post.

What did viral posts claim?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did the MEA say about the viral claims of foreign funding for the CJP protests? ⌵ The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the viral posts misrepresented spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's comments, stating he had no information to share regarding foreign funding related to the CJP protests. 2 Why is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan significant in the context of the CJP protests? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is significant as it marked a major victory for the student-led CJP movement, stemming from their demands for accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak and reforms in the education sector. 3 How did the protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party begin? ⌵ The CJP protests began as a response to a controversial remark made by Chief Justice Surya Kant regarding protesting youth, which sparked widespread outrage and evolved into a structured movement demanding education reforms and accountability. 4 What assurances did the government provide that led to the withdrawal of the CJP protest? ⌵ The government assured the CJP that it would address their remaining demands, which included compensation for families of students who died by suicide and withdrawing FIRs against protesters, prompting the movement to withdraw its agitation. 5 What was the impact of the CJP protests on student welfare and education policies in India? ⌵ The CJP protests highlighted systemic issues within India's education system, prompting discussions on reforming examination processes and increasing government accountability, reflecting a broader demand for change among the youth.

A viral X post claimed that Jaiswal said, “I have been asked about the funding of the CJP protest many a time. I want to say that our intelligence & investigation reveals there is no Foreign funding in it.”

What did MEA really say? Rejecting the viral claim, the MEA said the spokesperson's actual response was, “Madhu, regarding the point you raised about allegations of foreign funding and other such claims in connection with the ongoing protests, I would like to say that I do not have any information on this matter to share with you at this time.”

The ministry said the viral post inaccurately portrayed the spokesperson's remarks by attributing a statement that was never made, reiterating that the official response was limited to saying that there was no information to share on the matter at the time.

Also Read | CJP Protest LIVE: PM Modi announces task force on exam reforms

CJP protest The 37-day-long CJP protest culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning on Saturday afternoon. What started as a satirical social media account after CJI Surya Kant's remarks, the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurance from the government over its demands.

After more than a week of protests, the movement witnessed new momentum when Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and became the face of the agitation with his 26-day-long hunger strike.

Six student union leaders also carried out a hunger strike alongside Wangchuk. Three of them were reportedly hospitalised, while the other three broke their fast on July 20.

The agitation peaked on July 20 with the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which was met with police action against protesters. The police action invited criticism from the opposition, while the police maintained that the protest got violent.

The pressure began to increase amid nationwide protests after July 20, as many political parties stepped in to join the movement.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI MP P Sandosh, former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad were amongst the leaders who joined the CJP at Jantar Mantar.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and it was accepted. The announcement, made by Pradhan on X, prompted a celebration at the protest site.

In his letter, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

After days of disruptions and adjournments, the Centre and the Opposition are set to lock horns in Parliament on Monday. The Centre will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, which provides for fast-track courts and stringent punishments.