MEA flags ‘MEA Bharat’ on X, says no link to ministry — ‘Misleading public, undermining public interest’

MEA advised all “to exercise due caution,” saying that the account “is impersonating the Ministry.”

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated13 Jul 2026, 06:52 PM IST
MEA Bharat X account is fake
MEA Bharat X account is fake

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday flagged an X account, MEA Bharat, saying the account, with 19.4K followers, has no affiliation with the government and is impersonating the ministry to mislead users.

“We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry,” the MEA said, sharing a screenshot of the fake account's profile, showing “Ministry of External Affairs Bharat” branding.

The ministry advised all “to exercise due caution,” saying that the account “is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest.”

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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