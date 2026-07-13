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MEA flags ‘MEA Bharat’ on X, says no link to ministry — ‘Misleading public, undermining public interest’

MEA advised all “to exercise due caution,” saying that the account “is impersonating the Ministry.”

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated13 Jul 2026, 06:52 PM IST
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MEA Bharat X account is fake
MEA Bharat X account is fake
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday flagged an X account, MEA Bharat, saying the account, with 19.4K followers, has no affiliation with the government and is impersonating the ministry to mislead users.

“We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry,” the MEA said, sharing a screenshot of the fake account's profile, showing “Ministry of External Affairs Bharat” branding.

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The ministry advised all “to exercise due caution,” saying that the account “is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest.”

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Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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