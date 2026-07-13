MEA flags ‘MEA Bharat’ on X, says no link to ministry — ‘Misleading public, undermining public interest’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday flagged an X account, MEA Bharat, saying the account, with 19.4K followers, has no affiliation with the government and is impersonating the ministry to mislead users.
“We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry,” the MEA said, sharing a screenshot of the fake account's profile, showing “Ministry of External Affairs Bharat” branding.
The ministry advised all “to exercise due caution,” saying that the account “is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest.”