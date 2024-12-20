The Ministry of External Affairs has formed a panel to investigate US inputs on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death, denying Indian involvement. Allegations by Sikhs For Justice claim the Russian embassy aided in the assassination.

The Ministry of External Affairs has formed a panel to investigate US inputs regarding the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The update was shared by MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday amid continued insistence that there was 'no proof' of Indian involvement in the murder of the Khalistani activist. Meanwhile the Sikhs For Justice founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has levelled allegations that the Russian embassy in Ottawa 'aided New Delhi' in the assassination.

“Government is aware of the allegations about the involvement of Indian nationals in purported acts or intent in the US and Canada. In so far as Canada is concerned, it has presented no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations it has chosen to level," a News18 report quoted Singh as saying.

The Minister of State for External Affairs also indicated that a high level enquiry committee had been formed to examine the inputs shared by the US. Reportedly the details pertain to the "nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others" that impinge on the national security of India. Singh added that Indian authorities had taken the move as part of continued security cooperation with the United States.

Sikhs For Justice — a separatist organistion founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — however claims that Russia ‘aided Indian intelligence officials in killing Nijjar’ last year. According to reports, the group has also offered $25,000 to “track" Russian ambassador Vladimir Sevastyanovich Stepanov in Canada and Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra in the United States.

Ties between India and Canada have become increasingly strained over the past year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that he had "credible allegations" linking India to the murder. India has dubbed the allegations “absurd" and accused Ottawa of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements. US authorities recently waded into the diplomatic spat after urging India to take heed of the Canadian allegations.

Both countries have expelled several diplomats in recent months amid escalating tit-for-tat measures. The Canandian foreign ministry also alleged in October that Home Minister Amit Shah was was behind a campaign of intimidation in the other country.

A report by the Globe and Mail newspaper also claimed late last month that Canadian security agencies believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the violent plots. The publication claimed that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval were also in the loop.

“The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate," Canadian officials had insisted following the explosive report.

