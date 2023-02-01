MEA lists Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as UN-listed terrorist
- The second-in-command, as well as the head of political affairs of the terror outfit LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), Abdul Rehman Makki, was already listed by India and US as a terrorist under their domestic laws.
The Ministry of External Affairs on 1 February issued an order to put into effect the listing of Abdul Rehman Makki as a UN-listed terrorist.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×