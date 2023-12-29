‘Have been flagging the issue’: India on Hafiz Saaed extradition request to Pakistan
India has asked Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 attacks, for trial in India. India has raised concerns about the mainstreaming of radical outfits in Pakistan's politics.
India has conveyed a request to the Pakistan government regarding the extradition of 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed to India for facing trial in a particular case, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
