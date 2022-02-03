Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  MEA on Pegasus row: No information available with us

MEA on Pegasus row: No information available with us

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Livemint

  • A report by New York Times recently claimed India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a $2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017

Pegasus controversy: The Ministry of External Affairs does not have any information relating to the Pegasus spyware controversy, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi saidon Thursday. 

The MEA spokesperson said the Pegasus matter is under investigation by a committee set up by the Supreme Court. 

"No information is available with the Ministry of External Affairs on this matter," he said while responding to a series of questions on a recent New York Times report that claimed India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a $2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

NYT reported that Pegasus and a missile system were part of a roughly $2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel.

The report also referred to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017. On this, Bagchi said during PM Modi's visit, MoUs were signed and the details of which are publicly available.

