MEA on UN ‘Correct the Map’ resolution: ‘J&K and Ladakh must be depicted as per India’s official map’

India said on Sunday that a UN-initiated proposed world map must depict Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in accordance with the country's official map.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswa said in a statement that any "inaccurate" or "misleading" representation will be unacceptable.

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The ministry's came two days after it voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution aimed at correcting the world map to promote a more accurate representation of continental landmasses.

Full statement by MEA on new UN world map The resolution titled "Correct the Map: Rebalancing Global Cartographic Representation and Promoting Equitable Representation of the World's Regions, Particularly Africa" was adopted on September 4.

“Its purpose is to encourage the use of equal-area map projections that preserve the relative sizes of continental landmasses. The resolution neither adopts nor authenticates any particular world map, nor does it address political cartography, including international boundaries, disputed territories or place names,” the MEA's statement read.

Also Read | UN backs new world map that more accurately shows Africa’s true size and scale

Jaiswal said India highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries.

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"India voted in favour of the resolution and also made an explanation of vote stressing on the underlying principle of promoting equal - area cartographic representation," he said.

“We also highlighted that the resolution does not constitute endorsement of any specific map, projection or depiction of national boundaries,” he said.

"India's sovereign territory, including the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, must be depicted in accordance with India's official map. Any inaccurate or misleading depiction is unacceptable," he said.

"Our position on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is clear, consistent and non-negotiable," he noted.

The resolution, sponsored by Togo, received 164 votes in favour, with abstentions from Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine, and a lone vote against from the United States.

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General Assembly Adopts Text to ‘Correct the Map’ On September 4, the United Nations General Assembly took a major step towards "correcting distortions" in commonly used world maps, "particularly the Mercator projection, which are seen misrepresenting the relative size of continents and contribute to a diminished perception of Africa and other equatorial regions."

Completing its substantive work for the eightieth session ending on 8 September, the Assembly adopted several draft resolutions and decisions.

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Chief among them was the draft resolution titled “Correct the map: rebalancing global cartographic representation and promoting equitable representation of the world’s regions, particularly Africa” (document A/80/L.104), which was adopted by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 1 against (United States), with 6 abstentions (Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine).

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It called for wider use of equal-area map projections, particularly the Equal Earth projection, in contexts where the comparative size of continents matters, framing the issue as more than a technical cartographic problem.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home MEA on UN ‘Correct the Map’ resolution: ‘J&K and Ladakh must be depicted as per India’s official map’