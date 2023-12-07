Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said the authorities in the United States and Canada have been apprised of the threats issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the Indian Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent video, Pannun, a designated terrorist by the National Investigation Agency, threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on or before December 13. He holds dual citizenship in both the US and Canada.

"We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here. I don't want to amplify too much credence to such extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. We have taken up this matter with the US and Canadian authorities. Extremists and terrorists have the tendency to want media coverage on an issue," Bagchi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | US official recognises India's commitment to probe into matter On being asked if India has demanded the US to prosecute Pannun, Bagchi said, "He (Pannun) is wanted by our agencies for violation of the law and there is a process under which we seek assistance and that they are prosecuted. It depends on whether the crime is committed. In our case, I think requests have gone through detailing the kind of crimes that he is responsible for in India."

"We have also flagged concerns to our partners regarding any threats made by extremists or terrorists against India or Indian diplomats...We do take it from time to time, there is ongoing conversation, security cooperation, it's an ongoing process," he added.

Also Read | NIA books ‘terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in viral video Regarding reports of threats on Air India flights by Khalistani extremists, the MEA spokesperson said the Indian security agencies will take appropriate action if any criminal activity takes place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Last month, they had threatened on a particular date...Of course, we would condemn any such threat and our security agencies will take appropriate actions...if there are incidents of criminal activity, or we feel there is a threat, we will take appropriate action," Bagchi said.

Also Read | Canada news: 3 theatres playing Hindi movies vacated after masked men spray 'unknown' substance On killings of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pakistan, Bagchi said India would want those wanted here to "face our legal system".

"Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system. But I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan," Bagchi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.