In the backdrop of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan , the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an 'Afghanistan Cell' to coordinate repatriation and related matters forthe people staying in that country

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made the announcement on setting up of the Cell on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.

"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan," Bagchi said on Twitter.

He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell -- Phone number: 919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.

"We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan," the MEA spokesperson said earlier in the day.

"There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them," he said.

Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations, as President Joe Biden confronted mounting criticism over the U.S. withdrawal.

Chaotic scenes at the airport included a group clinging to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the single runway. One person appeared to fall from the plane during takeoff, according to television footage.

U.S. troops fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way on to a military flight evacuating U.S diplomats and embassy staff, a U.S. official said.

