The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from the war-ravaged country, where the security situation deteriorates after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the helpline number -- 919717785379-- as well as the email address MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate repatriation..

"#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. Pls contact : Phone number: 919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com," Bagchi tweeted.

A day after the Taliban terrorists entered the Afghan capital Kabul and Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, the MEA said it is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate their repatriation to India who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts.

"Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he added.

