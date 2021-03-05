Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from 'free' to 'partly free', while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed US government-funded NGO Freedom House over its report downgrading India's status to a "partly free" country, saying India has well established democratic practices and does not need "sermons" from those who cannot get their basics right.
