Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >MEA slams Freedom House over 'partly free' country downgrade

MEA slams Freedom House over 'partly free' country downgrade

(representationa image)
1 min read . 08:44 PM IST PTI

Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from 'free' to 'partly free', while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed US government-funded NGO Freedom House over its report downgrading India's status to a "partly free" country, saying India has well established democratic practices and does not need "sermons" from those who cannot get their basics right.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed US government-funded NGO Freedom House over its report downgrading India's status to a "partly free" country, saying India has well established democratic practices and does not need "sermons" from those who cannot get their basics right.

Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from "free" to "partly free", while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BRO constructs 200-ft bailey bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Maharashtra records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST

Covid-19: Death toll in Russia passes 200,000 mark

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Greta Thunberg's comments on farmers' protests not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST

Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from "free" to "partly free", while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BRO constructs 200-ft bailey bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

Maharashtra records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST

Covid-19: Death toll in Russia passes 200,000 mark

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

Greta Thunberg's comments on farmers' protests not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

2 min read . 08:35 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Asked about the report, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The political judgements of Freedom House are as inaccurate and distorted as their maps."

Srivastava was referring to a wrongful depiction of India's map by Freedom House.

"For example on the COVID-19 situation, there is a widespread appreciation in the world of our response, of our high recovery rate and of our low fatality rate," he said.

"India has robust institutions and well established democratic practices. We do not need sermons especially from those who cannot get their basics right," Srivastava asserted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.