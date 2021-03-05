This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MEA slams Freedom House over 'partly free' country downgrade
1 min read.08:44 PM ISTPTI
Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from 'free' to 'partly free', while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday slammed US government-funded NGO Freedom House over its report downgrading India's status to a "partly free" country, saying India has well established democratic practices and does not need "sermons" from those who cannot get their basics right.
Democracy watchdog Freedom House, in a new report, has demoted India from "free" to "partly free", while flagging sustained erosion of civil liberties in the country.